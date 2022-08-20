ENTIAT — Ten local businesses are vying for $10,000 in cash along with professional services to help launch their business as part of this year’s Supernova Business Launch Competition organized by the NCW Economic Development District.
This is the third year for the competition, which is open to entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses looking to expand in Okanogan, Douglas, Chelan and Ferry counties and the Colville Confederated Tribes.
The 10 in the running are:
Feathers & Flowers, Wenatchee: Fresh floral arrangements to customers in Cashmere, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee
Dragontail Forge, Cashmere: A bladesmithing shop
Dooley Dogs, East Wenatchee: Mobile food cart
Your Share Solar: Renewable energy manufacturing, self-contained solar generators
Moro’s Cookies, Wenatchee: Specialty gourmet cookies
C.S. Magpies: Mobile coffee and beverage wagon that also produces jams, jellies, juices and preserves
Omina, Manson: Supplemental educational and career support, serving first-generation, immigrant, undocumented and bilingual communities
Down by the River Lavender, Wenatchee: A small, family-owned and operated farm that produces lavender goods including distilled essential oils
Stupid Stitch, Wenatchee: Handmade clothing using local and recycled fabrics
New Life Massage & Doula Services, Wenatchee: Massage, birth preparation, classes and birth support
The 10 semi-finalists were chosen based on business plans they submitted to a panel of professional judges. The list will be narrowed to four finalists, which will be announced at the 1 Million Cups event at 8 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Tasting Room.
Those four will go on to compete at the main event, set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Columbia Breaks Fire Interpretive Center in Entiat.
