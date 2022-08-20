Purchase Access

ENTIAT — Ten local businesses are vying for $10,000 in cash along with professional services to help launch their business as part of this year’s Supernova Business Launch Competition organized by the NCW Economic Development District.

This is the third year for the competition, which is open to entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses looking to expand in Okanogan, Douglas, Chelan and Ferry counties and the Colville Confederated Tribes.



