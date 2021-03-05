WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards Thursday to businesses ranging from the mountains to mainstreet.
Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort took the 2020 Business of the Year award and the Wenatchee Downtown Association took top honors as the 2020 Nonprofit of the Year.
Finalists for Business of the Year were All State Insurance - Heidi Huddle Agency and Numerica Credit Union. Finalists for the Nonprofit of the Year were Chelan Douglas Community Action Council and Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance.
The chamber also presented three Cornerstone Awards for community involvement and support. The first was to Alma Chacón, co-founder of CAFÉ (Community for the Advancement of Family Education), which has led efforts in providing education and support to the Latino community about COVID-19. Washington Fitness Alliance co-founders Blair McHaney, owner of Worx, and Evy Gillin, general manager of the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club, were honored for their efforts in providing a voice for businesses in working with state officials on safe restart standards after COVID-19 closures.
“Still Standing,” a nod to the challenges of what is now a year-long pandemic, was the theme of this year’s gathering, held virtually for the first time, and hosted from the Liberty Theater.
Struggles endured during 2020 were acknowledged in the acceptance speeches.
“This has been the hardest year of all of our lives, for so many reasons,” said Mission Ridge General Manager Josh Jorgensen. In addition to dealing with the pandemic, the resort invested in a new Wenatchee Express chairlift, which opened last month.
WDA Executive Director Linda Haglund and board president Kelsey Dew noted the community’s ability to collaborate.
“This year, more than ever, that feeling of community, the chamber working with us on the masking campaign, all the things that we were able work on collaboratively — it was so instrumental not only for the health of our organization, but for our own personal health, to be able to be in a position to be able to make a little bit of a difference,” Haglund said.
Chacón also noted the importance of working together.
“I think that Wenatchee is the most beautiful place, not just aesthetically but also because of the people. It is important we come together in times like these,” she said.
McHaney and Gillin said they appreciated the chamber’s willingness to jump into the fray to help business.
“We’ve had a hell of a year,” Gillin said. “I think you can say that. We are grateful for the support from our members and our community who have stuck by us and we look forward to a much brighter future.”
The other part of the annual chamber event — the Virtual Showcase Auction — will remain open for bidding through 6 p.m. Sunday. For information go to wwrld.us/2NWsZYL.