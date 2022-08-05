EAST WENATCHEE — Plans for a new fruit packing and refrigerated storage facility north of East Wenatchee were recently approved by the Douglas County Hearing Examiner.
Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024, according to county documents.
Northern Fruit Company, a local agricultural distributor, applied for a conditional use permit in January 2021 for four new structures on about 62 acres it owns on seven parcels.
The hearing examiner approved the conditional use permit July 22.
The seven parcels were purchased between August 2019 and December 2020 for $7.1 million, according to the Douglas County Assessor Office's website.
The parcels, formerly orchards, border Sunset Highway with one of the parcels located at 5020 NW Cascade Ave.
Northern Fruit plans on constructing four structures which will occupy about 700,000 square feet. The plans include:
As part of the conditions of approval, Northern Fruit will contribute $500,000 to improve the Sunset Highway and northwest Cascade Avenue intersection.
Douglas County was also awarded $500,000 from the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council to contribute toward the project.
An analysis showed the intersection below the minimum level of service required by the state Department of Transportation, according to a Douglas County staff report.
A roundabout or traffic signals would improve the level of service at the intersection to an acceptable level, according to the analysis, but no specifics were provided.
Northern Fruit is expected to complete construction on road improvements — including widening the road, and adding ditches and lights — within six years of occupancy.
Another condition was having a professional archaeologist onsite to monitor ground disturbances within 100 feet of one portion of the properties. The condition was recommended by the state Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation.
Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179
World staff writer
