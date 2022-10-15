WENATCHEE — Full Circle Finance Inc., the Wenatchee-based equipment finance company founded by Tim Cetto in 2009, is now employee owned.

Tim Cetto pic.jpg

Tim Cetto

Cetto, who has been in the equipment financing industry for 40 years, allotted shares to employees over the past three years. The corporation will now purchase his remaining shares over the next few years, company President Kevin Van Wagner said in an email Tuesday.

Kevin Van Wagner pic.jfif

Kevin Van Wagner
Pam Evenson pic.jpg

Pam Evenson
Cyndy Petterson pic.jfif

Cyndy Petterson


