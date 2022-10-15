WENATCHEE — Full Circle Finance Inc., the Wenatchee-based equipment finance company founded by Tim Cetto in 2009, is now employee owned.
Cetto, who has been in the equipment financing industry for 40 years, allotted shares to employees over the past three years. The corporation will now purchase his remaining shares over the next few years, company President Kevin Van Wagner said in an email Tuesday.
“This industry has been so much fun and one that has been very good to me and my family. I could think of no better way than allowing my employees to become owners,” Cetto said in a press release.
Cetto will continue to serve on the board, along with Van Wagner, Pam Evenson and Cyndy Petterson. Van Wagner, a long-time Cetto employee with 16 years of industry experience, was elected company president in June.
Full Circle Finance, which does business in all 50 states, has a total of nine employees, including board members, with additional offices in Onalaska and Tri-Cities. It provides financing for equipment across all sectors including agriculture, trucks and trailers, logging, gymnastics, dog grooming and wineries — “any general equipment of any kind a small business owner would need to do business,” Van Wagner said.
The vision for the new ownership group, he said, is “to grow our business model by offering possible partner/ownership to new account managers that can bring their own book of business, similar to a law firm or other professional service business.”
The Wenatchee office is located at 11 Spokane St., Suite 306.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone