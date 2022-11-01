PHILADELPHIA — Game Three of the World Series between the host Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros originally scheduled for Monday was postponed due to inclement weather and a forecast for sustained rainfall throughout the evening.

The third game of Major League Baseball's best-of-seven championship series, which is tied at 1-1, will now be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday with the remainder of the games and the travel day back to Houston, if necessary, also pushed back by a day.



