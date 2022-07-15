YAKIMA — Noe Pedroza has been cooking in Yakima for more than two decades. After the pandemic-induced closure of the last restaurant for which he worked, Pedroza and his family opened a food truck.
For the past year, Pedroza and his family have parked their taco truck on the corner of Nob Hill Boulevard and 10th Avenue. They set out tables and chairs in a shaded, empty parking lot and sell tacos, burritos, soda, water and fresh cherries six days a week from “11 to 11,” as Pedroza puts it.
In the past few months, Pedroza has been one of thousands of business owners affected by astronomical increases in gas prices. He fills his truck with diesel once a week. The fuel cost has almost doubled.
“I feel it quite a bit,” Pedroza said.
Yakima businesses and their customers are still feeling the cost of steep fuel prices. Expensive freight and transportation costs are reverberating through the supply chain.
Average gas prices in Yakima County were $1.38 higher than they were a year ago, GasBuddy reported Monday after surveying 91 stations in the area. There’s been some improvement lately. Gas prices have fallen in the past month by more than a quarter. The cheapest gas in Yakima County was $4.50 a gallon.
The cost of transportation
For some businesses, the higher gas prices have changed how far they are willing to go and offer their services.
“We’re limiting ourselves to certain activities and certain jobs,” said Sebastian Cruz of First Choice Lawn Care Services in Sunnyside. “It’s limited the area we cover.”
Lawn care and landscaping requires gas-powered equipment. The increased transportation and equipment costs also result in higher prices for customers.
Robert Mahre is a wholesale florist. He and his wife run Gusport, a small, independent business that serves 24 customers between Hermiston, Oregon, and Ellensburg. Once a week, he drives to Portland to pick up flowers. Two years ago, Mahre said he would have spent $180 on gas. Now, he spends close to $600.
“We’re trying not to pass on as much of it to the customer,” Mahre said.
Despite his best efforts, delivery fees for his flowers have doubled. He has talked with the shops he serves and has tried to find the best ways to price his product to stay in business.
Mahre also sees the result of higher fuel prices when he stocks up in Portland. Some flowers are imported by plane and truck from as far away as South America. Fees and surcharges have climbed for freight as fuel prices increase.
“What we’re noticing now is that when something increases, it doesn’t come back down,” Mahre said.
Expensive fuel, freight
Business owners are not only handling fuel and transportation costs, but higher supply costs.
Most food trucks are able to minimize fuel costs by staying in place or charging hosts and event organizers for mileage. Pedroza thinks he can keep his food truck’s prices as they are for three more months before fuel costs would affect them.
It’s his grocery bill that has the biggest impact on his menu.
“I’m trying to maintain my prices,” Pedroza said, but it’s not always possible. “To purchase in the stores, yes, I change (my spending).”
Portions get smaller and costs get higher. Pedroza has already removed tripa from the menu. The price of a taco de lengua has increased from $2 to $3.50.
The same is true for catering services. Kim’s Got Smoke is a food truck in Union Gap. The price of gas has made catering expensive — Kim’s Got Smoke often brings multiple vehicles with the right cooking equipment.
Those costs, which can be an extra $1.50 per plate, are compounded by the increased cost of food. Don Mittlieder, who manages the business’s finances, said that the cost of wholesale meat has almost doubled as freight prices rise to meet fuel costs.
The food at Kim’s Got Smoke is now more expensive, but it’s the only way the Mittlieders can keep their heads above water. And they’re still losing money in the short run.
“(Fuel prices) get added onto our backs and our product,” Don Mittlieder said. “We’ve got to make a living, an honest living, or we’re not in business.”
Trucking challenges
Truckers and freight companies are in the same position as everyone else — fuel prices are high, so shipping and transport are more expensive. Businesses pay fuel surcharges, which often are included in contracts with larger trucking companies. The surcharge is a per mileage fee that clients pay based on the average gas price.
That average gas price is calculated on a federal level. Trucking companies and their clients — grocery stores, food producers, anyone who is moving freight — then agree on fuel surcharges and shipping rates in contracts. Stores and shops eventually pass the fuel cost on to their customers in their prices.
Pistoresi Trucking and Logistics is a family-owned trucking company in Toppenish. Matt Pistoresi, the company’s owner, said one surcharge was 12 cents per mile in January 2021. In the last 18 months, it has more than quintupled. The surcharge was 64 cents in June.
Pistoresi and his staff have sought out cheaper fuel and tried to use more fuel efficient vehicles.
“We’re strategic,” Pistoresi said. “We’re hunting, just like anybody else.”
At the end of the day, though, they must also ensure that they can cover their own costs and keep vehicles running. This has become more difficult as essential parts and equipment have become scarce due to supply shortages.
“I have never seen the equipment as scarce and as costly as it is now, especially trailers,” Pistoresi said.
Those costs are especially difficult for owner-operators, truckers who own their own vehicles. The supply of owner-operated trucks is incredibly high right now after a pandemic-related trucking boom and the brokers who pay truckers for individual jobs have lowered the amount they pay per load.
High equipment costs and gas prices mean that truckers still charge more to stay in business. In an interview with public radio show “Marketplace,” Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of the Owner-Operator Independent Driver Association, said that brokers don’t always pass on fuel surcharges to truck drivers — price increases might reach consumers without sustaining truck drivers.
In the end, truck drivers are in the same boat as everyone else. Mantz lives in Yakima, drives his own truck and has run his company, Robert Mantz Trucking, for more than 20 years. This is the highest he’s seen fuel prices.
“Every load, I have to negotiate a reasonable contract,” Mantz said. “We’ve just got to charge more because the fuel is more.”
In 2017, Mantz spent around $8,000 a month on fuel. Today, that number is up to $10,000 or $12,000.