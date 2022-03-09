Gas prices strike Wenatchee Valley commerce, government

WENATCHEE — The spike in gas prices has struck local businesses and agencies, but some have been able to absorb the cost so far.
AAA Washington on Monday reported the highest recorded average price of regular unleaded gasoline in the state at $4.449 per gallon. The average price a week ago was $4.008, and a year ago, it was $3.169.
On Tuesday, AAA reported the state’s average price increased further, to $4.546, and Wednesday, it was $4.631.
In Chelan County, the average cost on Wednesday was $4.544 and in Douglas County, the average cost was $4.498. The national average on Wednesday was $4.252 per gallon.
“It’s the highest we’ve ever seen,” said Kelly Just, public relations and traffic safety program manager for AAA Washington.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine doesn’t impact Washington’s gas supply much, as the state gets just a fraction of gasoline directly from Russia. But the invasion does affect the state’s prices, she said, because it can impact the cost of crude oil, which can fluctuate based on world events. That cost jumped sharply overnight between Saturday and Sunday (from about $93 per barrel) to $130, according to the Associated Press. The price per barrel for crude oil dropped a bit later in the day to $120, the AP reported.
But the increased cost was a result of more than crude oil prices, Just said, including less oil refining due to lack of refineries and refineries doing a sort of spring maintenance. Other factors include truck driver shortages for gas and oil deliveries, the state’s incoming “summer blends” of gas — which are meant to be more environmentally friendly, but cost more to make and have less gas per gallon. On top of that, Washington has one of the highest gas taxes in the nation, she said.
“It’s a perfect storm of unhappiness,” Just said.
That “storm” has already been felt by Wenatchee Valley Shuttle, which takes folks to and from various destinations like Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Wenatchee, which is its fixed route, with stops along the way. The business also offers charter bus services.
“We’re already in the process of looking at fare increases,” said Mike Smith, Wenatchee Valley Shuttle’s office manager.
He said the business’s leaders began talking about fare increases about a month ago due to increasing costs and plan to charge $6 to $7 more per ticket next month. A one-way ticket from Sea-Tac to Wenatchee would go from $52 to $58 or $59, he said.
Smith said WVS’s shuttles cover about 1,200 miles per day — not including its special charters — equaling at least $324.75 in gas if drivers only filled up in Wenatchee, which had an average price Monday of $4.33 per gallon of regular unleaded.
Other entities are unsure how the increase will affect their operations or whether the price will roll to consumers.
For instance, Chelan County Public Works budgets $450,000 per year for fuel, which includes planning for circumstances, like a high snow year, said Jill FitzSimmons, a county spokesperson. She added public works had not determined how the surge in gas prices would impact its fleet of 462 vehicles, which vary from passenger vehicles to street-sweepers, graders to sheriff’s vehicles.
“It’s a tough situation because road maintenance, and the use of the vehicles needed for maintenance, must continue,” she said in an email.
Another impact on the county, and others, was the increased price of materials and supplies associated with the increased fuel costs, she said. She cited the oil used in the county’s spring and summer chip seal program would cost more this year.
The increased gas prices haven’t impacted operations at the Chelan County PUD yet, said Rachel Hansen, PUD spokesperson. Hansen said the PUD factors in potential price changes during the budgeting process, and budgeted about $918,000 for fleet fuel in 2022. However, the PUD has seen a rise in fuel cost when compared to the same time last year. From Jan. 1 to March 3, 2021, it spent $140,000 on fuel, and from Jan. 1 to March 3, 2022 it spent $175,000, which is a 25% increase, she said.
“We (Douglas County PUD) don’t have a particular line item in our budget for that,” said Meaghan Vibbert, PUD spokesperson, regarding fuel costs. “We consider it the cost of doing business and if necessary, we would cut costs elsewhere,” she said.
The Eastmont School District prepares for the gas price swings, said Superintendent Garn Christensen, who compared today’s prices to those of more than a decade ago. According to AAA, the state average was $4.35 per gallon in July 2008.
“Fuel prices over the last decade have varied with 2008 having per gallon costs about the same as today,” Christensen wrote in an email. “Given this swing, and knowing we may have postseason athletic trips if our teams are successful, we typically always overestimate annual fuel expenditures.”
Link Transit, the bus system serving Chelan and Douglas counties, hasn’t felt the impact much yet, said Eric West, Link spokesperson. But he expects it will see an increase in ridership.
“It’s only been a few days,” he wrote in an email. “Typically, it takes a few weeks or more for people to make the switch, so we should see some increases by later in the month.”
Over at the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, which sells fuel to airplanes at Pangborn Memorial Airport, there hasn’t been much impact yet, according to Colby Goodrich, the port authority’s fixed-base operator.
But he said the cost of aviation gasoline for single engine planes and such increased $1 a gallon since September, from just more than $4 to just over $5, and the cost for jet fuel rose from $2.75 to $3.35 or $3.38. Those prices didn’t include the state’s fuel tax, which is one of the highest in the country, he said.
He said the authority’s chief executive officer set up price margins “to make sure we’re not gouging pilots coming through,” and each week the authority gets fuel costs from its provider, which can vary widely.
“I guess it just kind of depends on how bad it gets,” he said, referring to how much consumers would see an increase.
Tips to get the most out of a gallon of gas
AAA Washington has provided tips for drivers to help improve their car’s gas mileage. Those include:
- Buy cars offering the best fuel economy in their class.
- Maintain the car according to its manufacturer’s recommendations. Most modern cars just need regular service, not “tune ups.”
- Take the car to a repair shop as soon as possible when the “check engine” light comes on, which may indicate a problem causing excessive emissions and/or reducing fuel economy.
- Keep tires properly inflated.
- Slow down/drive the speed limit.
- Avoid “jackrabbit starts’’ and hard accelerations.
- Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, as it “wastes fuel.”
- Avoid idling for more than 60 seconds.
- Adjust speed to “time” to the traffic lights.
- Take foot off the gas early at a stop to allow the car to coast down to a slower speed.
- Accelerate smoothly with a light to moderate throttle.
- Use cruise control to help save fuel, but not on slippery roads.
- Upshift manual transmission cars as soon as possible without “lugging” the engine.
- Minimize air conditioning use.
- Plan to accomplish multiple errands in one trip.
- Use the most fuel efficient car, if there are multiple in a household.