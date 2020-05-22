CASHMERE — Attorneys Clay Gatens, Michelle Green and Lindsey Weidenbach officially opened their own law firm May 1 in Cashmere.
The office of Gatens Green Weidenbach is located at 305 Aplets Way. COVID-19 restrictions are keeping the doors closed for now, with business and consultations are being scheduled by appointment.
The three previously were partners at Wenatchee-based Jeffers, Danielson, Sonn & Aylward P.S. and have a combined three decades of legal experience, serving clients throughout the region and state.
“We formed Gatens Green Weidenbach to focus on land use, real estate and business practices,” Weidenbach said. “Specifically, we do not represent municipalities, counties or agencies that regulate development, which will enable us to grow and further develop our existing land use and highly-regulated industry practice areas.”
Those practice areas include:
- Agriculture
- Business law
- Cannabis law and other highly regulated industries
- Civil litigation
- Class actions
- Estate and succession planning
- Land use
- Real estate and water rights
- Tax law and 1031 exchanges
The firm also has hired two paralegals, Teisha Brincat and Michaela Reeder.
Although based in Cashmere, their client base extends throughout Washington and Oregon.
“We serve a large number of clients in the agricultural industry, real estate developers, contractors, highly-regulated industries (those holding cannabis, winery, brewery or liquor licenses), and business clients,” Weidenbach said.
They also have experience in complex commercial litigation and consumer class actions.
“Our attorneys have been on the forefront of numerous large-scale class action cases, including the landmark Jordan v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC case, in which the Washington State Supreme Court held that lenders are prohibited from changing locks on a borrower’s property prior to completion of a foreclosure,” Weidenbach said. “Ultimately, Clay Gatens was able to achieve a settlement of $17 million for the benefit of the certified class members.”
Opening a new firm in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis comes with its own set of challenges, for the attorneys and for their clients.
“We are assisting a large number of essential business clients in navigating the new governmental regulations and orders pertaining to the crisis, as well as providing legal services and assistance in securing Paycheck Protection Program loans and other small business loans,” Weidenbach said.
For information go to ggw-law.com.