This illustration shows the view of Pangborn Memorial Airport's new general aviation terminal that pilots and their passengers would see walking from the tarmac.

WENATCHEE — Plans for a fancy General Aviation Terminal are on hold for perhaps a 14% chance at a $3 million grant.

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday OK’d the decision to delay going out to bid on the $5 million terminal remodel project, which is next door to Pangborn Memorial Airport. Instead, the port will apply for a grant by Oct. 24, which will delay the project about four weeks and add around $25,000 in reviewing costs.

This illustration shows the view of the new general aviation terminal from the parking lot.
This illustration shows the inside view of Pangborn's proposed new general aviation terminal.


