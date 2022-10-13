WENATCHEE — Plans for a fancy General Aviation Terminal are on hold for perhaps a 14% chance at a $3 million grant.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday OK’d the decision to delay going out to bid on the $5 million terminal remodel project, which is next door to Pangborn Memorial Airport. Instead, the port will apply for a grant by Oct. 24, which will delay the project about four weeks and add around $25,000 in reviewing costs.
The port earlier set aside $3.5 million to remodel the 1960s-era building in its 2022 budget, but it will now pay just over $5 million if commissioners approve moving forward and no other money is received. That cost also may change due to the "volatile" construction/bidding climate, said Stacie De Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager.
The port got word last week that about 65% of the project was eligible for about $3 million in federal grant money. The Federal Aviation Administration would pay for about 95% of that 65%.
However, architects first must ensure the project fits criteria in the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program Handbook. One criterion is using Buy American Preferences, or requiring all steel and manufactured goods be produced in the U.S.
ALSC Architects were hired in May to remodel the private plane terminal. This is not a new Executive Flight Aviation Center, but is what the port’s private jet tenants will use while the Washington Army National Guard is using the Executive building.
“We didn't hire ALSC (Architects) to provide us with plans and specs that meet all of the FAA design and construction standards,” said De Mestre. “So… we need to pause and revise our drawings and specs to meet those.”
De Mestre said T-O Engineers reviewed ALSC’s plans and the port has “a decent shot at it (grant money).”
The money is through the FAA’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law - Airport Terminals Program.
The first $1 billion of $5 billion in the program was awarded this year, and the next $1 billion will be awarded in 2023.
Trent Moyers, port director of airports, said more than 650 applicants this year asked for $14 billion in projects. Thirty-nine airports the size of Pangborn Memorial Airport, or non-hub, received about $130 million.
“It's about 14%, I think was the number… that were non-hub airports that got some of that $1 billion,” he said.
This story has been updated with new information on construction costs.
