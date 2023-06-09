BIZ-AUTO-GM-TESLA-CHARGERS-HC

Tesla charging stations at Pride travel center on Jennings road in Hartford, Connecticut. General Motors Co. reached a deal Thursday to gain access to Tesla Inc.’s network of electric vehicle chargers, joining its crosstown rival Ford Motor Co.

DETROIT — General Motors Co. reached a deal Thursday to gain access to Tesla Inc.'s network of electric vehicle chargers, joining its crosstown rival Ford Motor Co. in an industry-changing tie-up intended to speed consumer adoption of battery-powered vehicles.

By turning the EV market leader from foe to friend, both of the Detroit automakers are adding to Tesla's overwhelming lead in the number of public fast chargers in the United States — a critical component in the auto industry's historic transition from gas and diesel engines to electric motors. The lack of enough reliable public chargers has been one of the biggest hurdles to EV adoption among American motorists.



