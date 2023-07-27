BIZ-AUTO-EV-DC-CHARGING-MCT

BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group, Stellantis NV are creating a joint venture to build a North American high-powered charging network. 

DETROIT — General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV are joining five other automakers to create a joint venture focused on beating Tesla Inc. as the leading high-powered electric-vehicle charging network in North America.

The collaboration that also includes BMW AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and the Mercedes-Benz Group seeks to install at least 30,000 high-powered charge points fueled by renewable energy in urban and highway locations near amenities. The first U.S. stations will be made available starting in the summer of 2024 with the venture subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals this year.



