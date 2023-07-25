EAST WENATCHEE — Chicken wings and a breakfast biscuit bar with six kinds of gravy star on the menu of the new Side Chick Sports Bar.
The grand opening is anticipated for mid-August at 845 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, in the now former Johnny's Pub.
Eighty televisions in the booths and around the building include three big screen TVs at 200, 300 and 350 inches to show all sports, including boxing.
The 4,200-square-foot space is across the street from the Clearwater Saloon & Casino, which was purchased by the same ownership group for $700,000 on April 21. Valley Mall Entertainment LLC’s owners group include Jerome Howe, Michelle Lucas, Darrell Peters, Perry Lamb, Terrence Lucas and Vernon Westerdahl.
Johnny's owner, Darren Estes, could not be reached for comment on why he closed the bar.
Hours from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. at Side Chick Sports Bar establish something a little opposite of what's at Clearwater, which closes at 6 a.m. — just about breakfast time.
“The kitchen (at Side Chick) closes at 11 p.m. and then a stadium hot dog cart comes out like when you leave the Seahawks games,” Michelle Lucas said.
Compared to the former bar, Johnny’s, renovations mean “it has changed quite a bit. When you walk into the building, it’s seating and hostess area. The bar is visually blocked off from the entry. Go into the seating area and the stage is no more. A new bar is on that side. Where the pool room was is now a golf suite simulator,” Michelle Lucas said.
“The name has been a little controversial. Why it is Side Chick is we are serving chicken and sideline sports and it is our side project. It wasn’t trying to be deterring or anything — trying to be a witty pun. I think people will accept and see that it is meant to be funny,” Michelle Lucas continued.
“We’re assuming we will see the faces of Johnny’s, and be happy to see them, and also new clientele,” Michelle Lucas said.
