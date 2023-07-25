230726-newslocal-sidechick 01.jpg
Side Chick Sports Bar, a new bar in East Wenatchee on Valley Mall Parkway, will open soon.

EAST WENATCHEE — Chicken wings and a breakfast biscuit bar with six kinds of gravy star on the menu of the new Side Chick Sports Bar.

The grand opening is anticipated for mid-August at 845 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, in the now former Johnny's Pub. 



