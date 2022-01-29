WENATCHEE — Hope Care Clinic, Stage Kids and Mobile Wheels of Wenatchee are splitting $25,000 from Goodfellow Bros.’ 2021 centennial charity grant program.
The donations, announced Wednesday, are part of $136,000 the Wenatchee-based civil contractor is distributing to 25 nonprofits in the four states where it has offices — Washington, Hawaii, California and Oregon.
Goodfellow Bros. committed last year to giving away $50,000 to one charitable organization as part of its celebration of the family-owned company’s 100th year in business.
Plans changed after reading the almost 200 applications submitted for the grant.
“Each and every grant application was emotional, heartfelt and shed light on a real need in our local communities,” Goodfellow Bros. CEO Chad Goodfellow said in a press release. “As we reviewed them it became clear that we had to find a way to do more.”
The company increased its total donation to $136,000 and awarded grants to 25 nonprofits that provide everything from educational programs and health care initiatives to environmental conservation projects and food banks.
The funds distributed locally include:
$10,000 to Home Care Clinic
- , 414 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, which provides medical and dental care for the underinsured and uninsured. “These funds will help grow our organization so we can offer a variety of behavioral health services in addition to medical and dental care,” said Ginny Kerstetter, Hope Care Clinic’s executive director. “The donation will also allow us to expand our behavioral health services to the general public for the first time in our clinic history.”
$7,500 to Stage Kids
- , a year-round community youth theater program, offering theater classes, performances and summer camps. A presentation of “Charlotte’s Web” is currently in the works.
$7,500 to Mobile Wheels of Wenatchee
- , where volunteers deliver hot, nutritious meals to those who are homebound and not able to fully care for themselves. That includes those recovering from illness or surgery, the elderly and the disabled.
The complete list of organizations that Goodfellow Bros. Inc. donated to, broken down by region, is available at wwrld.us/goodfellowgifts.
In addition to the $25,000 awarded to Wenatchee nonprofits, Goodfellow Bros. donated $84,000 to the Wenatchee Downtown Association as part of the state’s Main Street Downtown incentive program and $50,000 to the Brave Warrior Project, the beneficiary of the company’s Charity Golf Tournament held every fall at the Wenatchee Country Club.
