WENATCHEE — As part of its centennial year celebration, Wenatchee-based Goodfellow Bros. is accepting applications for a $50,000 grant that will be given to a charitable organization located in the communities where the company operates.
The submission deadline is Sept. 30. More information is available at goodfellowbros.com/grant-application/.
The company is a fourth-generation family-owned large heavy-civil contractor that started in Wenatchee. Today, it has 12 offices across Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii.
Chad Goodfellow, Goodfellow Bros. CEO, said company officials want to give back.
“Our communities had tremendous impact on our ability to succeed for a hundred years,” he said.
The company's projects include airports, bridges, reservoirs and dams, golf courses, harbors, highways, housing developments, marinas, parks, underground utilities construction services, wastewater treatment facilities, wind and solar farms, fisheries, wildlife habitats and more.