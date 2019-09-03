CASHMERE — Washington Governor and former presidential candidate Jay Inslee will attend a ribbon cutting for the Cashmere Mill District Business Park on Sept. 16.
The business park, a multi-use industrial space with two centerpiece 16,500-square-foot buildings, is owned by the Port of Chelan County.
“It’s pretty special to have the governor recognize the project as having regional significance,” Port Executive Director Jim Kuntz said Tuesday.
The governor was likely interested in attending due to the local and state collaboration involved in cleaning up the former mill site and converting it into a business park, Kuntz said.
The Department of Ecology assisted in cleaning up the mill site and the Port used a state Community Economic Revitalization Board loan to improve infrastructure, he said.
Two major tenants will be celebrating their grand openings during the event, Kuntz said.
The first is Hurst International, a fruit label printer and equipment manufacturer from Chatsworth, California. It will be leasing 6,500 square feet, according to a Port release from March.
The second tenant is Blue Spirits Distilling, which will lease 6,831 square feet, according to the release. The Port has room for several more tenants on the property.
Construction of the buildings for those two tenants was completed this summer, Kuntz said.
“The buildings, architecturally, turned out in a way we’re really pleased with,” he said.
In total, the Port has invested $6.7 million into the project, according to the release. It’s part of a larger push to increase the Port’s industrial inventory for perspective businesses.