Grace City Church is appealing several conditions of approval the city's hearing examiner put on its proposal to add a 12,000-square-foot "children's training space," depicted in blue, to its 10-acre complex on Melody Lane.
WENATCHEE — The addition of a 12,000-square-foot "children's training space" on Grace City Church's 10-acre campus was approved by the city last month, but the attached conditions aren't sitting well.
The church filed an appeal in Chelan County Superior Court Aug. 31 disputing conditions placed by the Wenatchee hearing examiner that include staffing a complaint line during construction and limiting the operation of the facility to only Sunday service.
The property at 277 Melody Lane contains a main church building, a separate wedding chapel and another multi-purpose building. The new facility would be the fourth structure on the property.
One of the objections is the hearing examiner's view that the conditional use permit is considered an amendment of two previous permits, one approved in 2015 for the "place of worship" and one earlier this year for a daycare.
The hearing examiner's decision, published Aug. 3, tacked the conditions of approval from the two previous permits onto the newest permit.
The conditional use permit from 2015 allows the applicant to build up to 40,000 square feet of floor area on the property. With the new building, the facility will be close to its square-foot limit, according to the project narrative.
Another of the church's objections is the requirement that this new training space be used exclusively for children of members of Grace City Church on Sundays during regularly scheduled church services.
A member of the public submitted a public comment noting that the church had received a commercial building permit for a storage building in 2021. In 2022, the church applied for and received a "change of use," turning it into a multi-purpose building.
Their concern was that a similar change could happen with the new facility.
Pastor Kyle Strong, acting as an agent of the property owner, stated at the July 26 public hearing that the facility would only be used during regularly scheduled Sunday church services. The hearing examiner on Aug. 1 received a letter from the church stating they would want to use the facility at other times.
The hearing examiner's Aug. 3 decision included the condition limiting its use as he thought not doing so would be creating a gray area that would be difficult to enforce.
Neighbors spoke at the public hearing addressed ongoing concerns about traffic, parking and noise. Grace City Church was cited by the Wenatchee Police Department with a noise infraction in February. A Chelan County District Court judge ruled the church had not committed any violation, but the city filed an appeal in May.
The phone line, another condition the church is disputing, would require a staff member to be on call at all times to address public complaints during construction.
The requirement, according to the church's appeal, is "unreasonable, arbitrary (and) capricious," and violates the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, a federal law that protects religious entities from certain zoning laws.
The city has 20 days after being served with the appeal to respond, or a default judgement could be entered, according to court documents.
