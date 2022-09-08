Purchase Access

Grace City Church expansion

Grace City Church is appealing several conditions of approval the city's hearing examiner put on its proposal to add a 12,000-square-foot "children's training space," depicted in blue, to its 10-acre complex on Melody Lane. 

WENATCHEE — The addition of a 12,000-square-foot "children's training space" on Grace City Church's 10-acre campus was approved by the city last month, but the attached conditions aren't sitting well.

The church filed an appeal in Chelan County Superior Court Aug. 31 disputing conditions placed by the Wenatchee hearing examiner that include staffing a complaint line during construction and limiting the operation of the facility to only Sunday service.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

