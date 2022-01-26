EPHRATA — Quincy will get three new transmission lines and a switchyard designed to help improve electrical capacity and reliability in projects proposed by Grant PUD that would be completed in the next five years.
The PUD is hosting a series of open houses from Feb. 8 to March 3 to introduce and explain the projects, which are part of the Quincy Transmission Expansion Plan, meant to accommodate anticipated growth in the area. Public comments also will be taken during the meetings.
Two in-person open houses are from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 8 and 16 at the Port of Quincy’s Conference Center, 101 F. St. S.W., Quincy. State mask guidelines will be followed.
An online-only meeting is set from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 17. For the link, go to grantpud.org/qtep.
The Quincy-centric projects are:
Columbia to Mountain View: A new transmission connecting the existing Columbia to Rocky Ford 203kv transmission line to the Mountain View substation, on the west side of Quincy, north of Highway 28.
Monument Hill to Rocky Ford: This new line would connect the existing Columbia to Rocky Ford 230kv transmission line to a proposed switchyard at Monument Hill, northwest of the Road 11 NW and Road O NW intersection.
Monument Hill Loop 1: This line would complete a 230kv loop, providing a second transmission source — improving reliability and maintenance flexibility — to existing and future substations in the east Quincy area. The line would begin at the proposed Monument Hill switchyard.
The cost is estimated between $15 million and $23 million. If plans go according to schedule, construction would start in 2026 and the new lines would be in service in 2027.
Grant PUD also is planning the Wanapum-Mountain View 230kV Transmission Line Project, which includes construction of a 32-mile transmission line from the Wanapum switchyard to the existing Mountain View substation in Quincy. The PUD is collecting input on the route for the line, among other details. The cost of that project is estimated between $32 million and $43 million.
In-person meetings are set for 5-7 p.m. Feb. 22 at George Community Hall, 403 W. Montmorency, and 5-7 p.m. March 2 at the Port of Quincy office, 101 F S., SW. An online public house is 6-7 p.m. March 3. For log-in details go to the Grant PUD website.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone