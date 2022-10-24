MOSES LAKE — A small group of residents near Moses Lake have been asked to shelter in place until further notice after a fire on Sunday destroyed a Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant about a mile away.

The plant collapsed after it was fully engulfed in flames on Sunday afternoon, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said.



