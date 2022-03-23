EPHRATA — Grant County officials will introduce new procedures when awarding federal funding following a finding from the Washington Auditor's Office that county officials didn't have adequate supervision of funds distributed for COVID-19 relief.
The cause, according to the audit report, was that county officials were unfamiliar with the regulations.
"It was urgent for the county to disburse funds to subrecipients quickly," the report said. "The county does not routinely pass funds to subrecipients, and county staff responsible for implementing the contracts were not aware the county was required to perform risk assessments."
The auditor's office did not require any of the money to be paid back.
Grant County spent about $6 million in coronavirus relief funds in 2020; about $3.8 million of that went to three groups for relief for small businesses, eviction rental assistance and public health needs. There are rules governing the distribution of federal funds, which county officials neglected to follow, according to the auditor's report.
