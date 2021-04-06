OLYMPIA — Wineries, breweries, agritourism farms and farmers markets that have “suffered economically due to the coronavirus pandemic” will be able to apply for up to $15,000 in grants from the state Department of Agriculture starting Friday.
WSDA Relief and Recovery grants, administered through a partnership with the state Department of Commerce, are being offered to small agriculture-related businesses in sectors that have been left out of earlier relief programs, according to a WSDA press release. They are intended to assist small businesses in four agriculture sectors:
- Farmers market organizations
- Agritourism farms
- Small breweries, cideries, wineries and distilleries that depend on tap and tasting room sales
- Shellfish growers
WSDA has provided $15 million for the program. The application period opens Friday and continues through April 26. Grant awards and payments will be made by the end of May. For details go to agr.wa.gov/grants.
Businesses that do not qualify for the WSDA grants can visit commercegrants.com for information on other assistance available to state businesses.