Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
Mountainview Housing development project

Mountainview, a low-income and farmworker housing development project in Entiat, received a grant to extend sewer services to the project.

WENATCHEE — Nearly $1 million was awarded this week to three affordable housing projects and a new firefighter training center in Manson.

Chelan County commissioners awarded $923,000 to four projects via the county's Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund, a grant program in its second year.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?