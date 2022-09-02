WENATCHEE — Nearly $1 million was awarded this week to three affordable housing projects and a new firefighter training center in Manson.
Chelan County commissioners awarded $923,000 to four projects via the county's Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund, a grant program in its second year.
The fund uses existing revenues from the Rural Counties Tax — a .09% sales-and-use-tax imposed in rural counties. Revenues from this tax was limited to public facilities until new legislation was signed into law in March that allowed housing authorities or housing trusts to apply for the funds.
The four projects are:
$324,160 to the Housing Authority of Chelan County and the city of Wenatchee. The money will be used to extend sewer services to the Mountainview Housing development project on 6.6 acres on Olin Street in Entiat. The development will consist of 12 buildings and a variety of units serving low-income residents and farmworker households.
$310,000 to Upper Valley MEND of Leavenworth to buy workforce housing units in Leavenworth.
$189,040 to the Chelan Valley Housing Trust in Chelan to buy 1.7 acres next to the trust's development on Iowa Street. More housing will be built on the acquired property.
$100,000 to Chelan County Fire District 5 in Manson to build a fire training center on Wapato Lake Road on land owned by the district. The training center may help reduce home insurance rates.
The fund is managed by the Chelan County Economic Development Department. The goal of the fund is to invest nearly $2.5 million into economic development projects in Chelan County between 2021 to 2023, according to a news release.
In 2021, the fund awarded nearly $740,000 to six local agencies. This year's application round received six applicants, leaving $837,000 to invest in 2023.
An advisory committee reviews and scores each of the applications. The county commissioners make the final decision.
