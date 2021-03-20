WASHINGTON, D.C. – Museums, movie theaters and live venues can apply for new federal grants starting April 8.
The U.S. Small Business Administration on Friday launched a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) application portal to help businesses prepare for the process. It can be accessed at svograntportal.sba.gov/s/.
The SBA also is hosting an informational webinar — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30 — to help potential applicants. To register, go to wwrld.us/3c4YWay.
The SVOG program has more than $16 billion in funding to distribute, with $15 billion from the Economic Aid to Hard Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act and another $1.25 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act.
In addition to the portal, the SBA has a list of frequently asked questions and video tutorials available at sba.gov/svogrant. Applicants will need to register with the federal System for Award Management, sam.gov.