Casey Blaufuss ducks under an irrigation water supply pipe in 2019 as he carries parts to a rebuilt 1,250-horsepower motor. Beginning on January 1, homeowners in the Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District will be responsible for the maintenance on irrigation lines that run though their property.
EAST WENATCHEE — Starting next year, East Wenatchee residents will be responsible for maintenance on the irrigation lines that run through their property.
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District has told homeowners that it will no longer be responsible for maintaining irrigation lines beyond its main meter starting January 1, 2023.
Customers will still receive water like normal, but they will be responsible for their own maintenance, District Manager Craig Gyselinck said. The district will also stop charging property owners an annual maintenance fee of $47.74.
“As I look at our budget and our time and our small staff, it wasn’t feasible for (the irrigation district) to be working on these systems,” Gyselinck said.
“We’ve had this year, for example, several lines break in people’s backyards, and it took my entire crew down here several days to fix those lines,” he said. “That really should be done by private contractors.”
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District’s five-member board voted unanimously for the change.
While the irrigation district previously chose to maintain the extended infrastructure, this change brings it in line with other districts in the area, like the Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation Districts. “(Customers are) responsible for maintaining how the water gets from the canal to their property,” Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation Districts manager Levi Jantzer said. “We stay out of that completely.”
The Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District has a similar policy. “We maintain the measuring device, and then anything beyond the measuring device is the landowner’s infrastructure,” manager Roger Sonnichsen said.
Previously, the Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District maintained its irrigation infrastructure in local improvement districts (LIDs), smaller areas wherein all property owners receive water from a common delivery point.
The district had assisted in the construction of the LIDs in the 1960s, Gyselinck said. He sent out about 900 letters to affected residents on behalf of the district over last week and this week to inform them of the change.
The irrigation district recommends customers who previously benefited from its maintenance form a homeowner’s association with others within their LID, Gyselinck said.
That way, maintenance costs would not fall to individual homeowners but to the group, especially when that maintenance is needed closer to the main meter and the issue affects other customers downstream.
Gyselinck attributed the need for the change to the difference in infrastructure between LIDs and modern developments.
“For a modern development, when we go turn water on, we drive out to the meter and turn the water on,” he said.
For LIDs, after turning on the main meter, workers from the irrigation district have to go through customers’ backyards to ensure there aren’t problems with the lines that run through their property, which Gyselinck said was problematic for the district.
“Anything after our meter is considered private infrastructure,” he said.
Despite the change in who is responsible for maintenance, Gyselinck emphasized that customers will not lose access to the water they receive from the irrigation district.
“We’re bringing consistency throughout the district,” he said. “No one is having their water shut off.”
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone