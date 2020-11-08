YAKIMA — Most of Yakima County's COVID-19 cases are coming from community spread and social gatherings, with agricultural workplaces making up a smaller chunk of transmissions.
Overall, the percentage of total new cases in Yakima County from agricultural and food production workers has remained in the 10% to 15% range, health officials said. In recent months, there have been only a handful of cases from workers at fruit packing houses, a significant contributor to new cases early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
New cases from the agricultural and food production industry lately have come from outbreaks among foreign guest workers working the apple and hop harvests. According to data acquired in a public records request, there were more than 200 new COVID-19 cases from those in the agricultural industry between mid-July to October.
All but a handful were H-2A workers for several growers. The majority of cases were tied to eight identified outbreaks, defined as two or more cases within 14 days with an epidemiological connection. The federal H-2A program allows growers to bring in temporary workers from other countries.
Four of those outbreaks involved workers who have been staying at the Fairbridge Inn in Yakima, a former hotel that was converted to provide farmworker housing for several growers. More than half of new agricultural cases were from workers who were at the Fairbridge Inn between mid-July and the end of October.
After several outbreaks were detected in early September, the Yakima Health District tested all the 850 to 900 H-2A workers staying at the facility. According to a letter sent to growers at the end of September, about 28 new cases were identified during that testing period.
While the cases came from workers staying at the Fairbridge Inn, it's more likely that transmission happened outside the complex, through community spread, said Brittany Morrison, lead and supervisor for the COVID-19 outbreak, response and investigative team at the Yakima Health District.
"We compared clusters by room numbers, looked for potential links, and ultimately did not find spread between growers, which is why we determined that the outbreaks were not facility-associated," Morrison said.
Cases from July involved H-2A workers who tested positive upon arrival, Morrison said.
Infection likely then spread among a single cohort of workers living together or between multiple cohorts for the same grower, Morrison said.
Yakima County health officer Dr. Teresa Everson said last week a total of 7.4% of recent cases in Yakima County came from outbreaks at workplaces, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings. Farmworker housing is considered a congregate setting.
The majority of infections are coming through community spread.
"When there's a case that's introduced in a congregate living setting, that tends to more often than not, result in an outbreak, resulting in a spike in cases," Morrison said.
Three Fairbridge staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of September. There was no evidence of transmission between staff and H-2A workers.
The cases from H-2A workers at Fairbridge are from several separate outbreaks rather than one large outbreak, Morrison said. Yakima Health District records show outbreaks from workers for four agricultural producers — Frosty Ridge Orchards, Sundquist Fruit, Chiawana Fruit and Firewater.
Brent Valicoff, who helps run the Fairbridge Inn, did not return several calls requesting an interview.
There were four additional outbreaks involving H-2A workers at Valicoff, Sundquist, Perrault and Loftus Ranches. Those growers had workers staying at their own facilities.
The Yakima Health District and other stakeholders have regularly tested workers from affected growers. They identify new cases early and isolate and quarantine workers to prevent further spread. Also, the cohort model — where H-2A workers work and live together in small groups — has made it easier to contain outbreaks, Morrison said.
As part of state guidelines, growers were required to have H-2A workers living and working in groups of 15 or fewer. Some growers were able to get exemptions to include more than 15 workers in a cohort. The premise behind this tactic is that any infection could be contained within a cohort and not spread among a grower's entire workforce.
"True cohorting does work, but if employees are socializing with others outside of their own cohorts — in transport, after work hours, in the community, etc. — that is potentially how it can spread," Morrison said.
All but one of the eight outbreaks has ended. The outbreak involving Valicoff Fruit workers is nearly done, with the focus on testing workers and containing any remaining infection before workers leave, Morrison said.
"We've been able to get ahead of a lot of spread," she said.
With harvest wrapping up, the focus has been to catch departing H-2A workers. Since the end of October, there have been three new cases from H-2A workers. She's been sending notes to growers providing best practices for safely getting workers back to their home countries.
The agency is also working on a document of best practice regarding H-2A workers and getting them out to growers before new workers arrive early in 2021, Morrison said.
"We want to establish more of a communication with growers going into the next season," she said.