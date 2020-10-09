WENATCHEE — Animal Hospital of Wenatchee is in the process of welcoming a new owner.
Dr. Ben Harmeling is taking over the operation at the full-service companion animal veterinary clinic founded in January 2008 by Dr. Bryan Keppler at 10 N. Chelan Ave.
Keppler will continue to see appointments on a reduced schedule during the next year to help with the transition, but he and his wife, Katrina, are in the process of moving to Hawaii.
“Owning a veterinary clinic was a goal that we were lucky to turn into reality,” Bryan Keppler said. “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed serving the valley and forming friendships with so many of our clients over the years, but we’ve had an inkling of living on a tropical island on our minds for a while now. Our children are not apt to settle here so it seems like the right time to find a successor, ready to serve our community into the future.”
Harmeling, who has been practicing veterinary medicine in the Wenatchee area since moving here five years ago, said he jumped at the opportunity to buy the practice when Keppler approached him.
“Animal Hospital has a great reputation in our community for compassionate care,” he said.
The sale of the practice, which Harmeling is purchasing outright, is expected to close Oct. 15. The sale of the property and building are not part of the initial transfer, but the plan is to continue operating at that location.
“We initially hoped for this sale and transition to happen earlier this spring or summer,” Harmeling said. “When the COVID pandemic hit, both Dr. Keppler and myself felt it was best to put our plans on hold.”
Harmeling, who grew up in Palmer, Alaska, earned his bachelor’s degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane and his doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. He and his wife, Sally, an attorney, moved to Wenatchee in 2015.
Harmeling most recently had been working at Countryside Veterinary Clinic. His last day there was Sept. 30.
“I will begin seeing appointments at Animal Hospital on Oct. 15, but I’ve been in the clinic on a fairly regular basis to get to know the staff and the daily operations,” he said.
Drs. Jade O’Brien and Don Berdan are also part of the Animal Hospital team.
“There are currently nine employees working at the clinic, and we plan for the entire staff to remain following the transition,” Harmeling said.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Animal Hospital, located next to the Wenatchee Public Library, is open by appointment-only from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The pandemic has added some complications all around, though veterinary services, deemed essential, have continued.
“Both Countryside and Animal Hospital have been following state guidelines and offering our version of ‘curbside service’ throughout,” Harmeling said, which includes having clients meet staff in the parking lot to transfer pets before and after care.
Early on, he said, the expectation was that business would slow down, which is what happened during the 2008 recession.
“I think we were all expecting a downturn, given the record unemployment and financial impact of the pandemic,” he said. “So far during the pandemic we have seen a very different pattern.”
Supply chain and staffing have been affected, but patient visits and the demand for veterinary procedures did not stop.
“In fact it has been the exact opposite, to the point where every veterinarian I know in the Wenatchee valley is really doing everything they can to keep up with the current demand,” he said.