U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris appears at an event highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration's investments in clean school buses at Lumen Field in Seattle on Wednesday.

 The Seattle Times/TNS/Karen Ducey

SEATTLE — Vice President Kamala Harris, in Seattle on Wednesday, announced that nearly $1 billion has been awarded to school districts throughout the country to replace older school buses with newer electric and cleaner-running models.

The funding is part of a total of $5 billion for cleaner school buses, to be distributed over five years, included in the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress late last year.



