OLYMPIA — A bill aimed at creating a new tool to help local governments fund affordable workforce housing was approved by a 41-8 vote Wednesday by the state Senate.
Senate Bill 5868, sponsored by 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, would allow rural county public facilities sales and use taxes to be used to pay for affordable workforce housing infrastructure and facilities.
Current acceptable uses for the funds are for public facilities serving economic development purposes.
According to the staff summary, the bill does not contain a new tax, but expands how the existing tax can be used.
SB 5868 advances to the House of Representatives for consideration where it is expected to receive a hearing before the House Local Government Committee, according to a press release from Hawkins’ office.
Those testifying earlier in support of the bill included representatives of the city of Leavenworth, Upper Valley MEND, Chelan Valley Housing Trust, Chelan County commissioners, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, Washington State Hospitality Association and TwispWorks.
The Senate Housing and Local Government Committee passed the legislation unanimously on Jan. 27.
