Peshastin development approved
Bergren Tree Fruits LLC is proposing a planned development on about 43 acres of former pear orchard at 8480 Larson Road, Peshastin. The Chelan County Hearing examiner approved the development application Tuesday following an unsuccessful SEPA appeal.

PESHASTIN — A proposed 200-home development in Peshastin, which had been stalled by environmental concerns from neighbors earlier this year, has been approved by the Chelan County Hearing Examiner.

The 42-acre Pine Ridge development is located on former pear orchard land and much of the surrounding area is existing agricultural land.



