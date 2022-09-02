Bergren Tree Fruits LLC is proposing a planned development on about 43 acres of former pear orchard at 8480 Larson Road, Peshastin. The Chelan County Hearing examiner approved the development application Tuesday following an unsuccessful SEPA appeal.
PESHASTIN — A proposed 200-home development in Peshastin, which had been stalled by environmental concerns from neighbors earlier this year, has been approved by the Chelan County Hearing Examiner.
The 42-acre Pine Ridge development is located on former pear orchard land and much of the surrounding area is existing agricultural land.
The appellants, Melissa and Nick Rossi, are neighbors of the project. The Rossis own almost 19 acres across two parcels at 8480 Larson Road. They purchased the parcels in April 2019.
The Rossis said in their appeal that the county did not have enough information to determine the Pine Ridge planned development would not have significant environmental impacts.
Chelan County Community Development staff issued a "mitigated determination of nonsignificance" on Feb. 3. which means that the project does not have a probable significant adverse impact but needs to meet certain conditions.
The proposal would create 134 lots across three parcels would include a mix of single-family houses, duplexes and townhouses for moderate- to middle-income homeowners.
A new internal road connected to Larson Road is also proposed.
The development application was submitted to the county in December 2020 by Dan Beardslee, an agent for the applicant, Bergren Tree Fruits LLC.
As part of the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) appeal, an open record public hearing was held on July 8 where the Rossis brought several witnesses to testify.
The witnesses included a project manager for a transportation council, civil engineer and an environmental engineer who testified at the July meeting.
The Rossis said in their appeal and through the expert testimony provided by their witnesses that:
The county did not have adequate information to assess the project's impacts on any potential "cultural resources."
The conditions of approval would not adequately mitigate the environmental impacts from the contaminated on-site soils.
The project's traffic impact would not be addressed by the conditions of approval.
Erosion from any possible stormwater would not be addressed appropriately.
The Rossis requested that the hearing examiner require that an Environmental Impact Statement — an additional comprehensive document detailing the environmental impacts of a project — be prepared, or instead, remand the SEPA determination back to the county.
Several Peshastin residents spoke up at another hearing on July 11 to consider the developer's application and repeated similar concerns outlined in the appeal.
The hearing examiner affirmed the county's SEPA determination and also approved the development application on Tuesday via written decision.
As per the conditions of approval from the county, the developers will be required to develop a plan to:
Control for any erosion and obtain a stormwater permit from the state Department of Ecology. The applicant's geological study indicated that the property contains "potential geologic hazardous areas due to erosive soils or slopes."
Create a toxic cleanup plan to deal with elevated levels of lead and arsenic in the soil.
Make improvements to the intersection of Larson Road and Derby Canyon Road.
People against the decision can file an appeal the decision in Chelan County Superior Court up until Sept. 20.
