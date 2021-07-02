WENATCHEE — In operation for 114 years, this year’s heat has been unlike anything the family-owned Stutzman Farms has experienced.
“My dad is 97, and he’s never seen temperatures this high, this early in the season, and for this many days in a row,” Floyd Stutzman said. “Sweet cherries do not like hot weather, because it brings the maturity on faster, and it can shrivel on a tree.”
Floyd and Betsy Stutzman own and operate the Stutzman Ranch in Wenatchee, which grows Bing and Rainier cherries. The ranch opened in 1907 and is in its fourth generation of family ownership.
The loss of fruit at Stutzman farms will result in a financial impact of over $10,000 as a result of the heatwave.
“You’ve got under-ripe, that maybe are a little less colored underneath, and then you got the ones right in the middle that are nice. And then you got shriveled ones at the top,” Stutzman said. “It just makes harvest a real challenge.”
Stutzman said the heat bakes cherries on the top of the tree and estimated that his farm could lose 30% of his crops this year compared to a normal harvest.
Tianna DuPont, a WSU Tree Fruit Extension specialist, said the recent heat wave has caused several issues with the cherry harvest.
“The heat and sun exposure are causing tree stress and sunburn and shrivel to cherries,” she said.
DuPont said local orchardists have taken steps to reduce heat stress on trees. These steps include irrigation and overhead cooling in an attempt to protect the cherries.
“When it’s warmer, the harvest window for each type of cherry is shorter, which means that ideally you want to have more people to get things off the tree quicker,” Dupont said. “In a year where labor was in already in short supply, the heat has made it even more of a challenge.”
Since Stutzman Farms is U-pick, Stutzman said the impact would be less than some of the other growers in the Wenatchee Valley. Customers who drive to the farm are less picky about the fruit they harvest, he said.
“Compared to maybe some of the commercial growers that can even pick at all, or lost half of it, we’re doing good. I feel fortunate,” he said.
The heat has also shortened the window that farmers have to pick their crops. While Stutzman said there are typically around two weeks to harvest cherries, this year they will only have about a week before the cherries go bad.
“Everybody had a date in mind that they were going to start, and they had crews lined up and ready to start harvest, and then this heat comes in,” Stutzman said. “As temperatures increase, the fruit matures, the sugars become greater, quicker and your fruit gets riper sooner. So you have to move your harvest date up sooner, maybe a week or four or five days sooner.”
This compressed window to harvest before fruit spoils “puts a panic in the growers,” Stutzman said.
While temperatures have cooled from the record-breaking heat earlier in the week, Stutzman said they are still worse than usual. Typically, cherries are harvested when temperatures are in the 70’s or 80’s.
“In a normal year, 100 degrees and this wind would be a disaster,” he said. “This year, it’s a reprieve.”
Stutzman said there are seldom perfect years of harvest. Last year, it was a late cold streak that damaged their harvest.
“That’s just the way farming works. Sometimes you’re the windshield, sometimes you’re the bug,” Stutzman said. “This year, we’re the bug.”