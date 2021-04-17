CHELAN — Ziplines, a high ropes course and axe throwing are part of the adventure offered at High Trek Chelan.
The new business opens May 15 above the Slidewaters water park and Lakeside Surf, a new wave pool attraction that opens May 1.
“Waterslide Drive is now home to slides, surf and ropes,” said High Trek Chelan owner Brad Halbach, who has been operating High Trek Adventures Everett since May 2017.
The expansion to Chelan is due, in part, to a years-long friendship between the High Trek and Slidewaters owners. High Trek also has been supplying a point of sale and booking software solution for Slidewaters for several years.
“High Trek has always considered Chelan as a great location for the addition of a new outdoor recreation activity,” Halbach said. “With the launch of Lakeside Surf and the desire to create a recreation offering that could extend more months of the year, the owners of the businesses decided to strike up a partnership.”
High Trek Chelan offers thrill-seeking families and groups some dryland fun from April through October, with opportunity for special events by request from November through March. Those less enamored with heights that come with the ziplines and ropes can test their skill at a four-lane axe-throwing venue with digital targets and scoring.
The new business is designed to meet demand for group and corporate outings looking for team building and outdoor entertainment options — think senior trips, school field trips, corporate outings and after school programs.
Slidewaters owner Robert Bordner said the opportunity to partner made sense and the timing was good.
“The High Trek Adventures Everett location was coming off a record summer of providing outdoor recreational activities to a pent up and eager population. The great numbers they saw while operating a COVID-safe facility had them primed for expansion,” Slidewaters owner Robert Bordner said in a press release Thursday.
After a “tremendously difficult” 2020 season, Slidewaters was happy to partner on the ropes course.
High Trek and Slidewaters each maintain their own identity, Halbach said, but are working together to provide as much recreational entertainment as possible. High Trek is hiring 15-20 ropes course facilitators. Training will begin May 3. For details, visit hightrekchelan.com.
“High Trek Chelan will also provide opportunities for employees at Slidewaters to be cross trained on the ropes course and provide opportunities for employees to gain additional hours if desired,” Halback said.
Slidewaters, which is set to open May 29, employs approximately 150 season team members.
“We are still hiring for all positions at both parks,” Halbach said.