TOPPENISH — Freddie Perales, the assistant manager at Mercado Guadalajara in Toppenish, said his store implemented the strictest possible measures when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
All staff have to wear gloves and masks, and wash or sanitize their hands frequently. In the early weeks of the pandemic, staff sprayed customers' hands with sanitizer as they entered the store until Perales could obtain sanitizer pumps.
As case counts continued to climb, the market made masks mandatory for everyone — vendors, employees and customers alike — to minimize the spread.
"We heard that a virus will get worse before it gets better," Perales said. "We told everyone that we had to do this 100%."
Gov. Jay Inslee announced over the weekend he will order Yakima County residents to wear masks while shopping or in other public places. The new order is expected to go into effect sometime this week.
Yakima County has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases per capita in the state. The virus has hit hard here, with more than 6,000 cases since mid-March. Hispanic individuals make up a little more than half of the cases.
High Hispanic case counts
The Yakima Health District updates coronavirus race and ethnicity data weekly. As of last week, 52% percent of the cases were people who identified as Hispanic or Latino. They make up 49% of the population. Caucasians made up 20% of the cases and 43% of the population. Native Americans made up 4% of cases and 6.5% of the population.
Data is classified as missing for about 18% of the total cases, meaning a person may not have disclosed race or ethnicity information, or the hospital or clinic might not have collected that information or reported it to the health district.
Lilián Bravo, spokeswoman for the health district, said one preliminary theory about the high number of Hispanic cases is that much of Yakima County's essential workforce is Hispanic, particularly within agriculture.
Bravo said the district has fielded some questions about whether case numbers are higher for Hispanic people because of larger household sizes, but hasn't found evidence to back that up. She said the district's data shows the vast majority of cases impacting the Hispanic population come from different households, rather than concentrated numbers of cases within individual households.
Nuestra Casa in Sunnyside and La Casa Hogar in Yakima are nonprofits that provide education and citizenship support for immigrant families.
Laura Armstrong, executive director of La Casa Hogar, also noted that many of the Valley's agricultural workers, who are considered essential and have still been reporting to work, are Hispanic.
"There are layers and layers there. It's about equity, and who gets to work from home," she said. "In Yakima, who does not get to work from home? Farmworkers. Warehouse workers. Most of the workers holding those jobs are Hispanic, so it's not surprising that this (the virus) will impact communities of color."
Equitable access
Masks became more widely available recently, after grocery stores, businesses, community groups and cities started distributing thousands of them through a partnership with the health district and the Emergency Operations Center. La Casa Hogar and Nuestra Casa have helped distribute masks to Hispanic families, who have been grateful, as well as worked to educate families, said Caty Padilla, the executive director of Nuestra Casa.
"When we distribute the masks, we tell them, 'We are giving you a mask, but this is not your ticket to do whatever you want,'" she said. "We remind them to continue to do only essential tasks."
Armstrong said her clients aren't pushing back against the directive to wear masks.
"This is a question about access," she said. "We're not seeing people not believing the virus is real, or not wanting to wear masks. We're seeing more concern for their children, and what they can do to keep their families safe."
Armstrong said another barrier, beyond access to the physical masks, could be whether language used in COVID-19 messaging is understandable to all members of the Hispanic community, some of whom may have had a limited formal education.
"People are talking about social distancing, but what does that mean?" Armstrong said. "Even saying (6 feet) can be confusing for people who may not have learned 'feet' as a unit of measurement."
Small business efforts to educate
Padilla noted that many of the small, Hispanic-run businesses in Toppenish — including La Tienda Tapatia and Mercado Guadalajara — implemented safety and social distancing precautions even before the health district's directives.
"Our small businesses are risking their bottom lines for the safety of our community," she said. "It's interesting that some of these smaller businesses are really strictly enforcing the recommendations, whereas some of the larger, corporate stores are not."
Lucy Caballero of Antojitos Mexicanos in Yakima said staff implemented safety precautions when confirmed cases started in Yakima County. All employees have to wear masks and change gloves frequently. The restaurant also is enforcing social distancing guidelines for the safety of customers and staff, she said.
"People do want to come in and sit down or eat on the patio, and we have had to tell them no," she said. "It was hard at first, but it's important because we don't want people to get sick and so we can reopen."
Caballero said the restaurant is grateful for its regulars, who have kept the business afloat during the turbulent times.
"It's important for us to get back to business, but we want to do it safely," she said.