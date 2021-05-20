WENATCHEE — Rufus Woods has learned more than he expected about plumbing, electrical connections and parking in the past three years.
Such is the life of a landlord.
He’s hoping to give someone else a chance to hone their building maintenance skills in the near future.
The former Wenatchee World publisher and current columnist, along with other family members of Woods Investment Company LLC, have put The Wenatchee World Complex on North Mission up for sale, officially.
Sale of the building would not affect publication of The Wenatchee World. The World is owned by Wick Communications, which leases space in the building.
The “for sale” signs were posted Tuesday by Center Investments, which is listing the 31,908-square-foot brick, framed, steel and wood office and retail building for $2.4 million.
“We’ve quietly had it up for sale to see what the interest was,” he said. “We thought now was a good time.”
The building has been associated with the newspapering family since the 1920s.
“I love this building,” Woods said.
It’s actually three buildings, he said, which sit on about an acre of land and includes 70 parking spaces. The original two-story structure was built in 1926, based on a design his grandfather, then publisher of The Wenatchee World, saw in Newcastle, Pennsylvania.
A press room (which is now a conference room to the south) was added in 1949. In the 1970s, space for the offset press was added to the north.
In 1999, a new KBA Comet printing press started rolling in a new facility at 3 Ninth St., creating reconfiguration opportunities for the Mission Street buildings, which continued to serve as the newsroom and advertising sales operations for the newspaper.
“As newspaper economics changed, we had excess space,” Woods said. “It’s been fun to find great uses for the building.”
Other tenants were added — everything from a theater to offices for nonprofit organizations.
“It’s challenging for nonprofits to find affordable rent, so we tried to provide, kind of a low-end co-working environment that allowed some collaboration,” he said.
When Wick Communications purchased the The Wenatchee World publishing and newspaper operation in April 2018, the sale included the printing press facility and property on Ninth Street, but not the 1-acre Mission Street complex.
Since then, the newsroom and advertising functions of the newspaper have continued to lease space from the Woods family.
That isn’t expected to change, said World Publisher Sean Flaherty, though it could depend on whoever buys the building.
“I do not have plans to move,” he said. “I like that The Wenatchee World is in a familiar location to our customers and has good visibility in the community. But, the Mission Street offices owned by the Woods have changed over the years as the needs of the businesses occupying it have changed.”
He doesn’t expect Arizona-based Wick Communications, which owns 27 newspapers and 18 specialty publications in 11 states, to take on landlord duties, which would come with purchase of the historic building that has more space than is needed by the core newspaper operation.
“Right now, we are doing well enough running and managing two pretty successful businesses in Wenatchee — a news media organization that provides the community news information across several print and digital channels, and a manufacturing business which prints publications from all over the region in addition to those that we own. To this point, real estate management hasn’t been part of that,” he said.
Other building tenants include Hand In Hand Immigration, The Brave Warrior Project, Cascade Conservation District and the NCW Economic Development District.
Woods said the decision to sell the building isn’t taken lightly. In addition to the history and the memories, it also literally holds “a lot of family things. I’m not looking forward to making decisions about what to do with all those things.”
He said the family feels good about how the building has remained a part of the community and expects that will continue.
Woods said he has discovered a talent for tearing down cubicle panels.
“That’s one great thing,” he said.
The sale of the building would not change his continued connection to the paper as a columnist.
“I’m not sure what I would do to keep out of trouble if not for the column. It keeps me off the streets. My family is still here. We’re committed to being involved. But am I cut out to be the maintenance guy? Maybe not.”
He also isn’t sure how quickly a sale might happen.
“The commercial market is not like the housing market,” he said. “The housing market is insane. But property is being bought and sold and we have a ton of parking. I will be happy to pass the torch on playing the parking meter guy.”