BIZ-SOUTHWEST-TECH-PROBLEMS-DA

A woman walks past a flight status board at Dallas Love Field airport in Dallas on Dec. 22. 

 ElÃ­as Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

DALLAS — Passengers across the country waited in airports this week while Southwest Airlines’ operation crumbled, because it couldn’t get pilots and flight attendants assigned to flights.

Meanwhile, the pilots and flight attendants sat in hotel rooms and airport break rooms waiting on hold in hopes of getting on a plane.



©2022 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?