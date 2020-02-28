WENATCHEE — The new version of Wenatchee’s 60-year-old library building at 310 Douglas St. is taking shape.
The $4 million renovation project is on track to be finished in time for a May move-in, said Courtney Tiffany, Wenatchee branch librarian.
“We anticipate the move back will be much quicker than the move to the temporary space last spring,” she said. “The building is looking so great; I can't wait for everyone to see it. It's really fun to watch our vision for the library come to life.”
MH Construction of Kennewick is the general contractor on the project, coming on board in August, after the asbestos abatement portion was completed.
By then, the library already had settled into its temporary quarters in the former Seafirst/Bank of America/Washington Federal bank building at 30 S. Wenatchee Ave. The branch opened there on May 1 of last year.
Originally, the plan was to keep the old library building open during construction, but the discovery of asbestos prompted a change in plans. Other twists and turns have followed.
“With any remodel, there will be bumps, and we knew that would be the case for this project, but it's fun to troubleshoot issues that come up because sometimes it brings about an even better outcome,” Tiffany said. “For example, there were some unneeded air shafts that we ended up removing which opened up the room on the lower mezzanine and lets so much light throughout the space!”
The overall budget for the complete renovation has grown to just over $4 million, with the addition of the asbestos abatement, plus lighting updates and a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, Tiffany said. Some of that is funded by a federal grant. The rest is a mix of funds raised by the Friends of the Wenatchee Library and the two building owners, the city of Wenatchee and the North Central Regional Library District.
“The NCRL board of trustees pledged to cover construction administration, rent for the temporary facility, shelving, furniture and technology, which gave the budget a boost,” Tiffany said.
The project’s budget also was under pressure from a competitive construction bidding climate, which prompted some strategic maneuvers.
“We knew bids were coming in high for other projects, so we had a base bid for the modernization plan as well as alternates for some of the features that we felt might put us over budget,” Tiffany said. “We ended up going with two of the alternates that we felt were really important — adding a balcony and removing half-walls in the stairwells.”
In January, a request was posted online for vendors interested in operating a coffee bar or cart in the new library, which would occupy about 300 square feet of space.
That part of the project has been put on hold for now, Tiffany said.
“We decided to hold off on the cafe option. We are looking at future funding options to complete that and other projects in the building,” she said.
This week, work has focused on finishing up the restroom tiles and painting.
“Next week, there will be a large HVAC rooftop unit being placed on the roof with a crane,” she said.
In addition to MH Construction, other contractors involved in the project include DOH Associates (construction administration), McKinstry (lighting and HVAC) and 21st Century Electric. The project was designed by Forte Architects.
The project got started in 2016 with a $1.5 million capital campaign by the Friends of the Wenatchee Public Library. Plans for the renovation were based on feedback from community members who wanted to see updated technology, quiet study areas and meeting rooms and layout changes to improve customer service. It expanded from there to include lighting and the HVAC unit.
Friends of the Wenatchee Library member Jeff Neher, who was active in the visioning and fundraising efforts, said he is pleased with what he has seen so far.
“I believe our donors will be very happy with the renovation project,” he said. “This will be a great asset to the members of our community, providing a much more usable space to continue providing library and community services. The board of NCRL has been great to work with and their leadership made this project come to completion. I am proud to have been a part of this project and what it will mean to the future of our valley.”