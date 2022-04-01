WENATCHEE — Do you know a talented, smart, hard-working, ambitious young person? A breath of fresh air? Somebody who is going places and doing great things?
Wenatchee Valley Business World wants to hear about them as part of its annual 30 Under 35 recognition.
The event, started in 2011, is meant to acknowledge those who shine in their careers, the community and beyond. Past honorees include entrepreneurs, professionals, artists and activists. The common denominator is their attitude and a dedication to making the region a better place to live.
Nominations can come from bosses, spouses, co-workers, customers, teachers or friends.
The nomination form is available on the wenatcheeworld.com home page — look for the 30 Under 35 logo — or link to it directly at wenatcheeworld.com/30under35/. The nominees need to be under 35 years old as of July 31 this year. It’s open to all who haven’t been selected before. Nominations are due by May 13.
When submitting a name for consideration, include as much information as possible about why that person deserves to be recognized.
Nominees will be sent a questionnaire to fill in the details. A panel of community and business leaders will select the 30 members of the Class of 2022, who will be highlighted in the August issue of the Business World.
