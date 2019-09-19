WENATCHEE — Hooked on Toys is planning to build a bigger store a little farther north of its current spot on Wenatchee Avenue.
The sporting goods and toy seller would move from 1444 N. Wenatchee Ave. to property behind Smitty's and State Farm. The Wenatchee City Council last week authorized Mayor Frank Kuntz to sign a purchase-and-sale agreement with owner Tom Kallas.
Hooked on Toys would pay about $1.2 million for the 72,932 square feet.
Kallas said it'll probably be a couple of years before his store moves. He had looked at several other properties before agreeing to buy this one.
"Our customers have asked for us to expand the store just because we're kind of crowded in here," he said. "Another thing is the traffic out front is hard to get in and out of. We'll be by a stoplight, so that'll be better. Visibility will be close to the same, maybe a little better."
The current store is about 18,000 square feet, Kallas said, and he thinks the new one might be about 30,000.
"We're kind of in the first stages, so we're still trying to work that out," he said, adding, "We'll be asking our customers what they want to see in the new store, new products."
The closing date is Jan. 20.
Wenatchee bought the property from Northwest Wholesalers as part of its North Wenatchee redevelopment plan. The city plans to extend McKittrick Street under the railroad and connect it to the proposed Confluence Parkway, which would be a bypass to North Wenatchee Avenue.
The sale to Hooked on Toys is contingent on the city's extension of McKittrick and construction of a new section of Columbia Street, projects the city would have to complete by the end of next year. Environmental and feasibility studies are also in the works.