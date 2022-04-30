EAST WENATCHEE — Trying to fly from Pangborn Memorial Airport to Seattle in mid-October or next year? The three flights listed Friday on Alaska Airlines’ booking page in that timeframe are inaccurate, according to an Alaska spokesperson.
Horizon Air, which operates at Pangborn, and its sister carrier Alaska Airlines are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and all Horizon-operated scheduled flights are marketed and sold by Alaska Airlines.
A recent search for flights on the website showed three flights starting Oct. 6 in and out of Pangborn to Seattle, but starting Sept. 7 there actually should be just one.
“We are still working to update our schedule that far out,” the Alaska Airlines spokesperson wrote in an email. “We will only have one flight after Sept. 7. If a guest booked one of those two flights that we need to bring down, they’d soon receive a notification about rebooking. Those additional two flights should not be showing in our system for booking. We’re working to remove them from our schedule.”
Horizon Air is running two flights daily to and from Seattle currently, but the new schedule will have a flight from Pangborn at 1:58 p.m. to Seattle and one from Seattle at 12:30 p.m. to Pangborn.
If someone decides not to rebook a flight that the airline needed “to bring down” and opts to drive, the spokesperson said, “We would work with any guests who are impacted by the schedule change. …We apologize for the confusion.”
Alaska did not respond to requests for further information, such as why it decided to reduce flights or if it expected to restore flights in the future.
Jim Kuntz, CEO of the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, which operates the airport, said he was disappointed when he learned about Alaska’s possible decision earlier this month. He said Alaska’s reason to go to one flight was due to lack of pilots throughout the industry and Alaska’s announcement in March to retire its Bombardier Q400 turboprops and use Embraer 175 jets for regional airports by the end of 2023.
Six other airports, including Walla Walla, Yakima, San Antonio, Great Falls, Montana, Edmonton (Canada) and Victoria (Canada), also could go to a single daily flight in September.
The expected changes would not affect Tri-Cities Airport, but would affect Walla Walla and Yakima. Altogether, Alaska is likely to eliminate 58 daily departures from Seattle, or 18%, of its departures.
CHELAN — When international and interstate travel drastically decreased over a two-year period in the midst of a raging pandemic, a tucked-away region in North Central Washington once known for apples flourished: the Chelan Valley.