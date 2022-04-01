WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee area’s hospitality industry as a whole earned a nod of recognition Thursday as the first-ever recipient of an industry-wide Cornerstone Award at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet.
“We’re so excited to be able to shine a light on the tourism industry and celebrate it as a vibrant part of our economic vitality and an industry that is so appreciated,” said the chamber’s interim director and Destination Marketing Operations Director Jerry Barkley. The industry was one of those hit hardest by the pandemic closures in terms of job losses and the need to pivot to keep the doors open.
The other award winners also reflected the “Rise Up” theme of the banquet, all companies “intentionally channeling their passions to help build a better community,” according to a chamber statement.
• The Wenatchee-based Goodfellow Bros. civil construction company, which has continued to invest in the downtown, with its headquarters, participation and charitable contributions, was named the 2021 Business of the Year. The company was founded in 1921 and is now in its fourth-generation of operation, with offices in Hawaii, California, Oregon and Washington.
The award was accepted at the banquet by Dan Goodfellow, who, with his brother Steve, are the company’s third-generation operators.
“We are Wenatchee people. Wenatchee is like a giant magnet; you can leave and there’s this draw that keeps you coming back to this community,” he said. “We opened our headquarters here in 1921 and we’ve stayed ever since. It is the heart and the values Wenatchee has that we have carried through our whole company. We bring all our employees here so they can see and touch Wenatchee and see where our roots are.”
The finalists for the award were The Coast Wenatchee Center Hotel and Pickle Papers.
• TOGETHER! For Youth was named the Nonprofit of the Year. The organization, established in 1993, partners with schools and other community organization to provide prevention services to youth in Chelan and Douglas counties, including substance use, bullying, violence, crime and suicide. It partners with schools and community organizations.
“We are honored to be noticed and in such great company of other nonprofits working to serve this beautiful valley,” Deputy Director Hailey Croci said, accepting the award on behalf of the organization. “That is all you can do is notice. I challenge all of us to notice people and make a difference.”
The other nonprofit finalists this year were Garden Terrace and the Wenatchee Valley YMCA.
• Individual Cornerstone Awards — to honor “those who strengthen our community and hold the values of the chamber” — went to Donny Guerrero of Molina Healthcare and the chamber’s legislative lobbyist Bruce Beckett of Beckett Group who has helped secure funds for local projects.
Guerrero was active on the forefront of health care education and resources throughout the pandemic.
“I am humbled,” Guerrero said. “The people in the audience are the individuals who inspire me to speak up for the members of the community who have fallen through the cracks during this pandemic. I am advocating for my employees to walk the walk or just talk the talk in rural Washington.”
The banquet, delayed by COVID concerns from its original March 3 date, was held entirely in person at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
"We had 500 guests in attendance and it was a total sellout with a waiting list!" said Chelsea Ewer, the chamber's operations director.
The banquet, which also serves as a fundraiser, has an online auction that will remain open for bidding through 6 p.m. Sunday. For details go to wwrld.us/chamberauction.