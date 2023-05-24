Homes for sale in Washington

A "For Rent, For Sale" sign is seen outside of a home in July 2022. 

 Reuters/Sarah Silbiger

Common Ground Community Housing Trust is making strides in starting to address the need for affordable housing in the Wenatchee Valley, according to managing director Thom Nees.

The nonprofit organization has purchased .4 acres of land on 9th Street in Wenatchee with an existing home and is working with the city to develop that property into eight cottage-style homes. The family selling the property generously sold it at below market value as a contribution to support the effort of improving housing affordability, News told me.

Thom Nees

Thom Nees

Executive director, Serve Wenatchee Valley


