WENATCHEE — As a teenager, Steve Ott spent a lot of time working on his car.
It was fun, he says, but there were things that got in the way — like the hood, the fenders, the transmission, the brakes and the steering mechanism.
Today, Ott is one of six people who sell and service wind machines out of Wenatchee-based business Wenatchee Wind Machine Service. He finds those tall machines easier to service than his old car.
“This is just an engine, mounted in a frame,” says Ott, chief operating officer for Wenatchee Wind.
The main engine sits on the ground, but that leaves the matter of checking out the gearbox and propellers that stand 35 feet above ground.
“I am not a fan of heights,” Ott says.
So he’s learned, he says, to stay focused on the job at hand and to trust his safety harness.
“The first time I did it, the hard part was letting go of the ladder and trusting that my straps would hold me on.”
Wenatchee Wind is a family-owned business. The owners are his mother and father, Pat and Bill Ott. Also working for the business are his brother, Matt, and his half-brother, Scott.
“We are primarily a service company,” Ott says, but they also sell new wind machines, made by Amarillo, and they make replacement propellers in their shop.
The company has a healthy roster of customers, Ott says, in places that range from Yakima, Othello, Tonasket, the Columbia Basin and the Wenatchee Valley.
Competition, from two Yakima companies and another local company, is stiff but, Ott says, the key to Wenatchee Wind’s success is service to its customers.
“If we get a phone call at 2 in the morning in the spring, you get out of bed and you go fix the machine,” he says. “It’s critical; if a machine is not working, the orchardist is going to lose part or all of their crop, potentially.”
The busiest time is between mid-February through May.
“That is primarily when the machines run,” Ott says. “As the buds start to develop, when the trees come out of dormancy is a critical time. As the ground warms up in January and February and the more mature the bud is the more susceptible it is to cold.”
Wind machines work by stirring up an inversion layer of air. Warmer air is 20 to 25 feet high and is usually three to five degrees warmer than the ground air, Ott says. The machine pushes the warmer air down and circulates it through the orchard area.
“That degree temperature bump is often enough to prevent damage on those cold nights,” he says. “It’s those mornings when there is not a cloud in the sky and you have to scrape your windshield — those cold, still nights are when the wind machines are used.”
Ott comes from a business-oriented family. His parents used to own Miller’s Camera, which was started by Pat’s father, Jack Miller. They closed that business in 2004 when it became clear that digital photography and photo services from big-box stores were making it difficult to compete.
Wind machines are not new to Steve Ott’s father. In the 1970s through the mid-1990s, Bill worked with his own father, Cork Ott, in selling used wind machines as Northwest Frost Control.
Bill Ott started Wenatchee Wind in 2009. Steve Ott joined the company in 2013. He says maintenance is key to a wind machine functioning well in the spring.
“In a typical year, machines might put out 25 to 50 hours worth of work,” he says. “If that was your car, driving full speed to California and back, that’s a lot of running. If it sat idle all year, you’d be reluctant to drive it.”
Ott calls wind machines “violent” mechanical devices. “They spin really fast, they vibrate and, if not properly maintained, they come apart.”
They also get invaded by critters. Mice and rodents often make nests in the engines, and sometimes coyotes chew through wiring.
And, if a machine is not maintained, the propellers — with 20-foot spans — can fly off.
Relatively new in the industry is an app that lets an orchardist monitor and control their wind machines from their cell phones.
“It shows the temperature at each machine and it will send an alert if a battery is low or there are other problems. It will send you a text message or a phone call.”
The app also allows orchardists to turn machines on and off remotely, which is easier than having workers “driving around for hours, checking machines and temperatures and turning them on for off.”
Ott says he sees a bright future for wind machine sales and service.
“Thousands and thousands of new orchards are going in every year,” he says. “My crystal ball is telling me that there is a good future, and we are continuing to pick up new customers.”