SEATTLE — Washington's five Puget Sound refineries in 2021 imported $700 million of Russian crude oil, equal to just under 5% of their annual processing capacity, according to an analysis of federal import information by the Seattle-based Sightline Institute.
In the aftermath of Russia President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, President Joe Biden on Tuesday morning announced a ban on Russian oil imports into the United States.
"We will not be part of subsidizing Putin's war," Biden said in White House remarks.
The five Puget Sound refineries largely process North American crude from Alaska, Canada and the Bakken Formation of North Dakota.
The amount they import from Russia has varied from year to year, according to Sightline Institute's analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data. From 2009-2021, the refineries imported a total of about 2.1% of their total supplies from Russia, according to the Sightline analysis of federal records.
During time-frame, Marathon Oil's Tesoro refinery at Anacortes has been the biggest Russian importer. Overall, that refinery received nearly 7% of its crude from Russia, and last year, the refinery's Russian imports spiked to more than 20% of its total crude refined, according to the Sightline analysis.
"That's a huge outlier compared to the other four Puget Sound refineries," said Zane Gustafson, a senior research associate at Sightline.
S&P Global, a financial reporting service, noted that this year the refinery imported Russian crude as recently as Feb. 22, which was two-days before Russian troops invaded Ukraine.
Sightline is a policy think tank with a mission of making the Northwest "a global model of sustainability." Gustafson said that the "fact that our region, depends, even slightly, on Russian oil only adds to the urgency of getting off fossil fuels."
Marathon Oil's refining capacity represents about 18% of the state's total refining capacity.
BP, which operates the state's largest oil refinery at Cherry Point in Whatcom County, imported 1.6% of its oil from Russian during the 2009-2021 period.
The move to cut off Russian oil imports will likely add further momentum to a surge in oil prices in U.S. and international markets that has pumped up the profits of oil companies as consumers pay more for gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products.
Oil prices soared to above $130 per barrel for the benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures Sunday night before easing to under $120 on Monday. Gas prices hit a record high in Washington, jumping more than 40% from a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has called for a windfall profits tax and "reasonable price controls" to prevent what he called "price gouging of consumers," according to a Sanders' Tweet on Feb. 26.