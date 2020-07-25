NCW — Like most businesses, real estate agencies were forced to adapt to a COVID-19 environment.
Nick McLean of Nick McLean Real Estate Group has seen surge in video home-tours from buyers out of the area. For people already in the valley though, “they haven’t been too concerned with COVID-19,” he said.
“If they’re interested in a home, that seems to be trumping sheltering-in-place,” McLean said. “But of the two different buyers, I do like the virtual tours. And I don’t think those will go away either.”
Geordie Romer of Icicle Creek Homes and Windermere Real Estate has been preparing virtual tours but is finding that potential buyers have been keener on in-person showings.
“I don’t think that you get quite the same sense of a property virtually as you do being there in person,” Romer said. “It’s harder to see details of quality or scratches in the paint; those things don’t show up on video very well. How do you get a sense of privacy or how close the neighbors are? I also think people are cooped up at home and are looking for an excuse to leave and get in the car. It’s a welcome distraction and the houses aren’t occupied so the perceived personal health risk is relatively low.”
Romer said they’ve limited the number of people they take through a house to just one family member. All showings are by appointment only, masks are worn and hand sanitizer is used after touching items around the house.
And once the papers are all signed, the way buyers and agents have celebrated has changed slightly. There are no hand-shakes; no corks popped or appreciation events held afterward.
McLean believes that’s also allowed him and his agents the ability to get away from some of the cheesy stuff that other Realtors do and connect more on a human level.
In the first two weeks of Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, all he and his staff did was reach out to clients to ask how they were doing.
“That’s the main thing we did for a month,” McLean said. “Just how are you doing personally in these times, not are you looking to buy or sell a house. I sent over 2,000 text messages, it took me about a week to do. But our clients were thankful for that.”