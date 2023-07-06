BIZ-CPT-META-THREADS-EXPLAINER-DMT

Threads, which is expected to rival Twitter, launched Wednesday night in more than 100 countries. 

ATLANTA — Mark Zuckerberg is taking his rivalry with Elon Musk to another social media platform, launching the Threads app, which is expected to rival Twitter. Musk bought Twitter last year for $44 billion.

Threads attracted 10 million sign-ups in its first seven hours, Zuckerberg posted on the new platform.



