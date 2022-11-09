IBM launches its most powerful quantum computer with 433 qubits

A computer rendering shows IBM's 433-qubits Osprey quantum processor, with more than three times the qubits of the IBM Eagle processor unveiled in 2021, in this undated handout image. 

 IBM/Via Reuters

International Business Machines Corp on Wednesday said it launched its most powerful quantum computer to date called the Osprey, a 433-qubit machine that has three times the number of qubits than its Eagle machine announced last year.

The number of qubits, or quantum bits, are an indication of the power of the quantum computer which uses quantum mechanics, although different quantum computer companies make different claims about the power of their qubits which can be created many different ways.



