DENVER — Icicle Brewing Co. co-owner Pamela Brulotte of Leavenworth has been recognized for her work as an advocate of the small brewing industry.
Brulotte received the 2021 F.X. Matt Defense of the Industry Award Sept. 10 at The Brewers Association Great American Beer Festival hosted this year in Denver. Named for the late F.X. Matt of F.X. Matt Brewing Co., the award is presented to an individual or company for contributions and efforts in championing the small brewing industry.
Brulotte is a tireless advocate for small and independent breweries and has left her imprint on the Washington beer community in countless ways over the past decade, according to a press release from the association.
Brulotte and her husband, Oliver, founded Icicle Brewing 10 years ago. She has served on the board, then as president and past president of the Washington Brewers Guild for much of that time, helping to professionalize the organization, grow its membership, support its lobbying efforts, and serve as a mentor to the craft brewing community. Under Brulotte’s leadership, the guild challenged increasing beer excise taxes and secured marketplace access for brewers, increasing their ability to sell and market their beers, according to the press release.
The Brewers Association also awarded Seattle’s Cloudburst Brewing and “Brewery and Brewer of the Year” in the 1,001-2,000 total barrels brewed category. Cloudburst Brewing has locations near Pike Place Market and Ballard.
The Brewers Association awarded 290 medals to 265 breweries from across the country. In all, 2,192 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico participated, with 9,680 beers entered for judging.