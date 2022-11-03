SEATTLE — Pressured by economic uncertainty, Amazon is freezing hiring for its corporate workforce "for the next few months," the company announced Thursday.

The news comes after weeks of Amazon hinting it will slow growth and slim down experimental ventures and projects. Amazon said Thursday its decision is due to the economy and "in light of how many people we have hired in the last few years."



