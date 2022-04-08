GRANDVIEW — The Washington State Department of Agriculture will have an open house from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday to share information about its plans to eradicate the invasive Japanese beetle.
The open house will be at the Grandview Library, 500 W. Main St. Parking for the event is on the south side of the library, entering from West Second Street. Grandview residents are encouraged to attend to learn about the eradication, and give consent to have their property treated free of charge.
WSDA will have English and Spanish-speaking representatives at the event to answer questions or take consent forms.
More than 24,000 beetles were detected in the Grandview area in 2021. Initial eradication plans include using an insecticide to treat the properties in and around the infested area, including private property. WSDA will seek permission from each property owner in the designated area with letters arriving in mailboxes soon.
In addition to the eradication project, WSDA is also proposing to amend the quarantine for Japanese beetle by creating a 49-square mile quarantine area centered on Grandview.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
CHELAN — When international and interstate travel drastically decreased over a two-year period in the midst of a raging pandemic, a tucked-away region in North Central Washington once known for apples flourished: the Chelan Valley.