SEATTLE — Nothing unsettles the average Seattleite quite like the thought of change at the local grocery store.

But change is almost certainly coming for many Seattle-area grocery stores if a proposed merger between the nation's two largest supermarket chains — Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and QFC, and Albertsons, which owns Safeway — goes forward.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?