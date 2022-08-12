Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Democrats on Friday passed a sweeping health care, tax and climate change bill. Now they have to sell it.

The vote was 220-207, with all Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans opposing.



